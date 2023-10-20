Victoria erases late three-goal deficit, rallies to beat Spokane in overtime

From staff reports

VICTORIA, British Columbia – The Spokane Chiefs were searching for a third consecutive victory Friday night, and that modest accomplishment would have been a big deal.

Instead, Victoria forced overtime with three third-period goals, and the Royals’ Nate Misskey scored the winner 3 minutes into extra time for a 5-4 victory at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena .

Spokane hasn’t won three straight games since April 2022, a stretch that included the entire 2022-23 season.

Layton Feist, Cameron Parr and Conner Roulette scored in a span of 2 minutes, 22 seconds in the opening period to give Spokane a 3-0 lead.

The Chiefs’ Coco Armstrong scored 2 minutes into the third period for a 4-1 edge, but Spokane couldn’t withstand respective goals by the Royals’ Justin Kipkie (shorthanded), Ben Riche (power play) and Dawson Pasternak in the last 9 minutes of regulation.

Chiefs goalie Cooper Michaluk produced 31 saves.

Victoria’s Braden Holt and Jayden Kraus combined for 25 saves.