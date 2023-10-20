Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael R. Lindley and Alicia R. Door, both of Spokane.

Matthew J. Tabisz and Kairi A. Roberts, both of Spokane.

Jacob L. Curtis and Jennifer L. Castro, both of Airway Heights.

William R. Weatherspoon and Roselyn S. Uy, both of Post Falls.

Collin J. Doyle and Kali L. Kossakowski, both of Liberty Lake.

Jared R. Stommes and Katherine M. Janney, both of Spokane.

Chad L. Jones and Lydia M. Romish, both of Deer Park.

Joseph M. Enge and Michelle A. Taylor, both of Spokane.

Aaron J. Flaa and Kitana L. Calkins, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cedar Shadows Partnership v. Brandy Eiffert, restitution of premises.

1 South Madelia LLC v. Kassie Kozak, restitution of premises.

Kim Baker v. William Kemme, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Katherine Selland, restitution of premises.

Thomas Keefe v. Habuba Agula, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Christina Stone, restitution of premises.

Kirk Smith v. all inhabitants, restitution of premises.

Stroneridge Apartments LLC v. Jessica Vanveen, restitution of premises.

Spo5 LLC v. Kiley S. Nash, restitution of premises.

Vidal Gonzalez v. Jose L. Herrera Campos, restitution of premises.

Tim Pickett v. Savannah Tuter, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Zachary Farrar, restitution of premises.

Cooper River Apartments LLC v. Katherine Pratt, restitution of premises.

JVMV Somerset LLC v. Christeana Ruegsegger, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Rose Baker, restitution of premises.

Dao Holdings LLC v. Shon M. Peil, foreclosure.

Grady Cole v. Jim Tucker Jr., Patricia Tucker, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Webster, Lamar A. and Antaya I.

Hess, Kaley L. and Gavin J.

Lindsey, Gibbs and McLane, Windy

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Sara K. McArthur, 30; 148 days in jail with credit given for 148 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, third-degree domestic assault and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Joji Joji, 22; $303 in restitution, 230 days in jail with credit given for 230 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree burglary.

Arnold L. Davis Jr., 47; eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order and criminal mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Rory A. Jamison, also known as Rory A. Burkenbine, 47; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

James T. Wyman, 29; 10 months in jail with credit given for 269 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jacob C. Lockard, 28; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Shea L. Russel, 21; $679.89 in restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Daniel T. Charpenter, 37; two months in jail with credit given for 42 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.