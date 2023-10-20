Week 8 prep football roundup: Caleb Wolcott powers University; Danner Smith lifts Central Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

4A/3A

University 36, Lewis and Clark 29: Caleb Wolcott piled up 261 rushing yards on 43 carries with three touchdown runs – including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter – and the Titans (3-5, 3-4) beat the visiting Tigers (4-4, 3-4).

Wolcott scored on runs of 4, 9 and 2 yards and added a 17-yard touchdown pass to brother Peyton Wolcott. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 55 yards.

Jack Paridon gave LC a one-point lead late in the third quarter with a 46-yard TD run, his second of the game.

Central Valley 31, Ferris 0: Danner Smith carried 25 times for 142 yards with three touchdowns and the Bears (3-5, 3-4) shut out the Saxons (2-6, 1-6) at ONE Spokane Stadium. CV’s defense recorded 11 sacks and two interceptions. The Bears pulled into a tie with Lewis and Clark for the second 4A playoff seed.

Mead 49, Cheney 28: Keegan Mallon rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries to lead the visiting Panthers (4-4, 4-3) over the Blackhawks (0-8, 0-8). Mead led 21-14 at the half and put up three touchdowns in the third quarter, including two from Jimmy Frahm on runs of 35 and 2 yards.

2A

Clarkston 41, Shadle Park 23: Carter Steinwand threw three touchdown passes and added a 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and the Bantams (6-2, 5-1) clinched a postseason berth with a win over the visiting Highlanders (6-2, 3-2). Jacob Boston caught two touchdown passes and Nic Tilton had a 32-yard TD run for Shadle Park.

Pullman 41, East Valley 26: Brady Coulter rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns, powering the Greyhounds (3-5, 2-3) to a road win over the Knights (2-6, 1-4). Diezel Wilkinson led EV with 219 yards and three touchdowns.

Northeast A

Lakeside 38, Colville 0: Calvin Mikkelsen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Eagles (7-0, 4-0) clinched their third straight league title, beating the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-3, 2-2).

Deer Park 24, Riverside 12: Liam Bogel scored two rushing touchdowns and the visiting Stags (5-3, 3-2) defeated the Rams (3-5, 2-3).

Nonleague

Ridgeline 63, Davis 14: Landon Garner completed 17 of 21 passes for 205 yards and threw five touchdown passes, three to Easton Amend, and the Falcons (6-2) topped the visiting Pirates (2-6).