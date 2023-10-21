Chiefs lose late lead, fall in overtime to Royals

From staff reports

VICTORIA, British Columbia – It was a trip to Victoria to forget for Spokane.

For the second consecutive night, Spokane (3-6) surrendered its lead in the third period and lost in overtime to Victoria.

The Royals’ Robin Sapousek scored Saturday’s winner in the waning seconds of overtime.

Victoria took an early 2-0 lead after goals from Nate Misskey and Ben Riche.

The Chiefs responded with three goals in the second period, but it was all the scoring Spokane could muster.

Ty Cheveldayoff, Conner Roulette and Lukas Kral scored one goal apiece in the second period to give Spokane a 3-2 lead entering the third.

It looked as if Spokane would secure a split of the two road games, nursing a one-goal lead for most of the third period.

Sapousek, before his overtime heroics, tied the game with 41 seconds remaining in regulation.

Spokane goalie Dawson Cowan finished with 27 saves. Victoria goalie Jayden Kraus saved 34 shots.

Spokane continues its road swing with a game at Vancouver on Sunday.