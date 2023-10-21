Police locate car last operated by man suspected of killing Maryland judge

By Nicole Asbury Washington Post

Law enforcement officials said Saturday they located a silver Mercedes that was last operated by Pedro Manuel Argote, a man suspected of killing a Maryland circuit court judge.

There was a large police presence in the Williamsport, Maryland, area Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police are continuing to search for Argote.

Argote is suspected of fatally shooting Washington County Circuit Judge Andrew Wilkinson, who oversaw Argote’s custody proceedings.

On Thursday, Wilkinson awarded full legal custody of Argote’s four children to his estranged wife, Eugenia, and ordered Argote to have no contact with any of his kids. Hours later, Argote allegedly shot Wilkinson multiple times in the driveway of his Hagerstown, Maryland, home. The judge’s wife and son were at home at the time, according to previous reporting from the Washington Post. Wilkinson was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Friday it had launched an interstate manhunt for Argote, 49.

They said Argote has ties to multiple locations beyond Maryland, including Brooklyn and Long Island, New York; Tampa and Clearwater, Florida; and Columbus, Indiana. They are offering a $10,000 reward.

Argote is 5-foot-7 and weighs 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.