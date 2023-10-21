President of Detroit synagogue found stabbed to death outside home

By Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Razzan Nakhlawi Washington Post

The well-known president of a Michigan synagogue was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, amid heightened concerns that the unfolding Israel-Gaza war could lead to violence in the United States and elsewhere.

Detroit police said that they did not have a motive in the killing of Samantha Woll, 40, who led the board of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit.

Woll was stabbed multiple times, according to a police statement. When officers responded to an emergency call early Saturday, they discovered a trail of blood leading to her home, “which is where the crime is believed to have occurred,” the statement said.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment for further details about the slaying. On Saturday evening, Detroit Police Chief James E. White encouraged the public not to rush to conclusions about the case and promised more details on Sunday.

“Understandably, this crime leaves many unanswered questions,” White said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This matter is under investigation, and I am asking that everyone remain patient while investigators carefully examine every aspect of the available evidence.”

Woll was well known in Democratic politics, working on campaigns for local candidates and as the political director for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s reelection campaign during the 2022 midterm election and as a deputy district director for Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) for two years, starting in 2019, according to her LinkedIn page.

Both women expressed heartbreak over learning of Woll’s death.

“I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder,” Nessel (D) said in a statement. She remembered Woll as “as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

Woll helped set up and run Slotkin’s office during her first full term, doing for the congresswoman’s team “what came so naturally to her: helping others,” the congresswoman wrote in a statement posted on X. “I’ll miss her relentless desire to serve & her bright smile seemingly everywhere across the Detroit area.”

Woll described herself online as someone who was passionate about serving her community, particularly the vulnerable.

The synagogue mourned the death of Woll, who just two months ago helped install a mezuza, or a sacred scroll placed at a threshold of an entryway, on the front door of the newly-renovated synagogue.

“We are shocked and saddened,” the synagogue said in a statement on Facebook. “At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available. May her memory be a blessing.”