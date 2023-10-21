The art of being a welcomed house guest

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

With many sites offering guests a rented room or an entire dwelling, the feeling of an actual home environment is more appealing to travelers than ever. Enter: the invited house guest.

Whether it is an invitation extended by a close friend or business associate, you are going to want to make sure your stay is pleasant for you and your host, and that you leave a good impression.

No matter your length of stay, here are some top tips on how to be a welcomed house guest (one who will likely get invited back).

Try not to arrive empty-handed. A bottle of wine is perfect to bring to a dinner party, but when it comes to being a house guest, a more personal gift may do the trick, such as a local guide or special book.

Respect the rules of the house. If everyone is in bed by 9, try not to stay up making noise that may disturb your hosts. Instead, opt to retire to your room and read or watch TV in private.

Ditch the cellphone. Someone has invited you into their home and likely wants your attention and time. Nothing is ruder than a guest who is constantly checking emails or making private phone calls.

Participate! You are there to enjoy your host’s company and that of their family. If an invitation is extended to you for an outing, attend, even if the selected activity might not be your favorite pastime.

Lend a helping hand. Even if your host seems to have everything under control, offer to help. Even small tasks like making morning coffee or setting the table can help take pressure off your host.

Keep it tidy. Remember, you are in someone’s home. It is a thoughtful and respectful gesture to keep the room you’re staying in nice and clean. Upon departure, even though the sheets will be laundered after you leave, be sure to make your bed and leave the room as your host presented it to you.

Send a thank-you note. Regardless of the length of your stay, be sure to always send a thank-you note after your visit. This thoughtful gesture will always be appreciated.