Detroit police chief: No evidence synagogue leader’s death motivated by antisemitism

The Detroit News

Detroit News

Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday the investigation into the death of a Detroit synagogue leader Saturday is ongoing, but there is no evidence it was “motivated by antisemitism.”

“I again ask the community to remain patient while our investigators and law enforcement partners continue their work. Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service,” White said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon.

The body of Samantha Woll, 40, board president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was found outside her home in the 1300 block of Joliet Place early Saturday with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“DPD investigators are working with the FBI to forensically analyze all of the information obtained up to this point in an effort to ascertain the timeline that ultimately led to Ms. Woll’s death, White said in the statement.

“Individuals with information that may further this investigation are being interviewed.”

Michigan State Police is also assisting the police department.

A funeral service was held for Woll at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hebrew Memorial Chapel in Oak Park, Michigan.