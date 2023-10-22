Gritman Medical Center shows off new building

Tours of the newly opened spaces at the C.L. Gritman Medical Office Building took place Wednesday in Moscow, Idaho. (Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News)

By Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW, Idaho – Gritman Medical Center hopes one of its campus buildings in Moscow will become a one-stop destination for patients who need treatments for cancer, pain and neurological conditions.

The hospital hosted an open house Wednesday at the C.L Gritman Medical Office Building to show off the new homes for Palouse Oncology and Hematology, the Beatriz and Ed Schweitzer Neurology Clinic, the Gritman Interventional Pain Clinic and Gritman Infusion Services.

All of these clinics have either been built or expanded inside this three-story building on 803 S. Main St. this year. The goal is to save patients the hassle of moving between different buildings to get treatment.

Palouse Oncology and Hematology and the Interventional Pain Clinic are the only clinics of their kind on the Palouse. The C.L. Gritman Medical Office Building was designed to give them room to expand, so more patients can come through their doors.

“It just allows us to help more people,” said Gregory Bauer, a certified registered nurse anesthetist who works in the Interventional Pain Clinic.

The Interventional Pain Clinic sees about 450 patients a month, Bauer said. The Palouse Oncology and Hematology clinic can see up to 157 people a month, said Clinical Director Jenni Adams.

“To be able to treat patients here is very special,” Adams said. “If you think about patients who have cancer, they’re already fatigued, they’re already stressed, their resources are already stretched. And to drive 30 minutes for one appointment or a couple appointments a week is exhausting.”

Having all these services in one building, she said, means patients only have to disrupt their lives for a couple hours one day a week instead of several days a week.

Gretta Jarolimek, Gritman’s chief clinics officer, said all the staff in the building are dedicated to helping people living in pain.

“Everyone who is here is here for that same purpose,” she said.

Pain is often followed by depression, which is why Bauer said he appreciates the new offices are well-lit, modern and offer views of downtown Moscow to help make patients more comfortable.

“The energy in this space is positive,” he said.