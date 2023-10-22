Had your gas tank drilled & drained in WA state? Here’s how to get it fixed, what to know

By Rosemary Montalvo and Shaun Goodwin (Tacoma) News Tribune

TACOMA – As gas prices rose dramatically in early 2022 and have remained expensive, some people have found a new way to fill up their tanks: stealing from other people.

With gas prices in Washington state ranking as the second-most expensive in the United States – $4.82 per gallon, according to AAA – thieves continue to target individual cars to steal gas. This typically involves the thief drilling into the gas tank and siphoning the gas out, leading to both losing the gas and severe damage to the car that requires fixing.

If your gas is stolen by someone drilling your tank in Washington state, how much does it cost to repair the damage, and will insurance cover it?

How much does gas tank repair cost?

Any kind of repair to a vehicle can be expensive, including repairs to gas tanks.

The News Tribune spoke with Frank Albers, the service manager at Albers Auto Repair, a Tacoma-area auto repair shop.

Albers confirmed that customers have been looking to have their gas tank repaired due to thieves stealing their gasoline.

At Albers Auto Repair, the price to repair gas tanks damaged from theft can range anywhere from $900-$1,200.

“The thing with fuel tank repairs, you have to raise the vehicle up in the air and drop the tank out of the vehicle, so it’s kind of laborious and then fuel tanks aren’t cheap,” Albers said.

Albers also said that the price to repair gas tanks depends on the type of car, as well as the size of the gas tank. Albers added that customers might have additional expenses such as towing fees and testing fees if the owner of the vehicle goes into the shop without knowing what is wrong with it.

How long does it take to repair fuel tank damage?

Gas tank repairs can leave a person without a car for a couple of weeks depending on whether parts are readily available to order.

Properly repairing a gas tank usually involves replacing the damaged tank with a new one.

Albers said he has heard of people plugging the hole thieves drill into gas tanks with epoxy, but does not recommend doing this because gasoline can break the epoxy down over time and will cause the tank to start leaking. A leaky tank creates a risk for fires .

Albers said gas tanks for newer cars need to be bought directly from dealerships, so the time it takes to repair newer cars is dependent on the dealership having the parts in stock.

Once the auto shop has the gas tank, Albers said that actual repair can take an average of 3 to 4 hours.

Does insurance cover gas tank damage?

If thieves steal gas from your car, most auto insurance companies will cover the cost of the repairs, but only if you’ve opted into the comprehensive coverage plan.

Geico is one of those companies. Under a basic plan, Geico only covers the theft of a vehicle, a customer service representative told McClatchy News.

But for drivers who have comprehensive coverage – which varies in price based on the car and several other factors – Geico won’t compensate for the lost gas but will cover repairs required, equal to the cash value of the work done to the car.

The comprehensive plan covers any damage to a vehicle that wasn’t obtained via a collision.

Both Allstate and State Farm have similar coverage plans with similar benefits.

Tips to avoid having your gas stolen

Gas thieves are often bolder than people think. They won’t just steal gas from your driveway in the dead of night; it’ll often be in public places. State Farm has tips and tricks on preventing your gas from being stolen and noticing if someone is siphoning from your tank, or drilling into it.

How to protect your vehicle

Park in well-lit and well-traveled locations.

When parking at your residence, park in a garage or driveway. If you must park in the street, try to do so under a street light near your home.

Avoid parking your car in public places for a long time, such as long-term parking at the airport. Instead, leave your car at home and ask for a ride or use a ridesharing app.

Position your vehicle so the fuel tank is facing the road.

Consider installing a locking gas cap that only you can unlock.

How to tell if someone is stealing your gas

Keep an eye on your fuel level so you notice any significant change.

Look for scratches or damage around the gas cap.

If you notice a gas puddle or smell gas, take your car to a repair shop. Sometimes, thieves drill holes in the fuel tank or cut gas lines.

Call 911 if you see suspicious behavior

, such as some acting strangely around parked cars.