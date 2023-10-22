NFL Locals: Kendrick Bourne helps Belichick reach 300 wins; Gardner Minshew has wild day

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Kendrick Bourne (Eastern Washington) helped New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick secure his 300th career win. He also almost gave it away.

In the biggest upset of the week, the Patriots rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 29-25 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots (2-5) came in as 71/2-point underdogs, losing their last three games by a 73-point margin.

The Bills (4-3) couldn’t get their offense going and trailed 10-3 at halftime. New England built their lead to 22-10 midway through the fourth quarter when Bourne caught a 4-yard touchdown from Mac Jones.

Buffalo responded with a 2-minute touchdown drive, giving the ball back with 5:32 left. Bourne caught a 9-yard reception two plays later and fumbled at the New England 29, setting the Bills up for an easy touchdown and their first lead of the game.

Jones led the Patriots down the field and completed a go-ahead touchdown to Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds left. Bourne was not targeted on the drive. He led Patriots receivers with six receptions for 63 yards.

Belichick is the third coach to reach 300 regular-season wins, joining Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

• The ride Gardner Minshew (Washington State) gave Colts fans at Lucas Oil Stadium could be Silverwood’s main attraction.

The Indianapolis quarterback threw two touchdowns, rushed for two scores, had four turnovers – including a fumble recovered for a touchdown – and traded leads four times in the fourth quarter during a 39-38 loss to the visiting Cleveland Browns.

Minshew started strong throwing a 59-yard touchdown and rushing for a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give the Colts (3-4) a 14-7 lead.

Defensive end Myles Garrett kept the Browns (4-2) close. Garrett strip-sacked Minshew, then leaped over the line to block a field goal as Cleveland pulled ahead.

Minshew led the Colts down the field and scored his second rushing TD of the game to retake the lead. Garret stripped Minshew again on the Colts next drive, this time in the end zone.

Cleveland led 27-21 at halftime and 30-28 at the end of the third quarter. The teams traded field goals in the fourth and Minshew put the Colts ahead with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Pittman with 5:38 remaining.

P.J. Walker led the Browns down the field and Kareem Hunt scored the go-ahead touchdown with 15 seconds left.

“It was definitely a roller coaster of a game,” Minshew said. “That was a really good defense we played there, one of the best. … We have everything we need, and everything we’re messing up right now is in our control.”

Minshew completed 15 of 23 attempts for 305 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He lost three fumbles. Colts DE Samson Ebukam (EWU) had four tackles (one for loss).

• Cooper Kupp (EWU) had a quiet game, especially by his standards.

Los Angeles Rams wideout Kupp caught two of seven targets for 29 yards during a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 14 of 29 attempts for 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Rams (3-4).

The Steelers (4-2) scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

• Atlanta linebacker Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had six tackles (one for loss) during a 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Younghoe Koo hit a 51-yard game-winning field goal for the Falcons (4-3), who took over first place in the NFC South.

• Kansas City cornerback Jaylen Watson (WSU) had three tackles during a 31-17 win over the L.A. Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

• Arizona safety Jalen Thompson (WSU) was ruled out of a 20-10 loss at Seattle with a hamstring issue. Easop Winston Jr. (WSU) was elevated from the Seahawks practice squad and played a reserve role.