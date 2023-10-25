As expected, five-star recruit Newell picks Georgia over Gonzaga, Texas and Alabama

Asa Newell, a five-star recruit in the 2024 class, has committed to Georgia, considered the long-time favorite for the talented 6-foot-9 forward.

Gonzaga, Texas and Alabama were finalists for Newell, who made his announcement Wednesday on Instagram, surrounded by sister Zoe and his Montverde (Florida) Academy teammates and coaches. Newell visited Gonzaga in July.

Newell is a native of Athens, Georgia, and his older brother Jaden is a redshirt freshman walk-on at Georgia.

“It just felt like home,” Asa said. “My brother really recruited me hard and really pushed me to be the best person I can be on and off the court. (Georgia coach Mike White) is going to get on you, but he keeps everything positive, so that’s why I chose Georgia.”

Rivals and 247sports listed Georgia as 100% favorites to land Newell while On3 gave Georgia a 91.5% chance with Gonzaga at 1.4%.

Newell is rated No. 11 nationally by ESPN and On3 and No. 8 in 247sports composite rankings.