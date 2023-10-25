Court documents: Man shoots roommate after trying to kick him out of north Spokane residence

A 31-year-old man is accused of shooting his roommate after trying to evict him Sunday in the North Hill neighborhood.

David James was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

The victim told police at the hospital that James woke him up and confronted him about a disrespectful statement he made the night before, court records show. The victim and James live at 1327 W. Dalke Ave.

The victim said James gave him a $50 refund of his rent money and told him needed to get out of the house. The victim refused to leave and James retrieved a rifle and shot him, he told police.

A witness also told police James said he shot the roommate.

An officer who spoke with the victim at the hospital said in documents the bullet appeared to enter the roommate’s right arm and penetrated his torso.

A detective found a short-barreled rifle in the attic of the Dalke home, according to documents.

James made his initial appearance Monday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for an arraignment Nov. 7.

James remained in the Spokane County Jail Wednesday night on a $75,000 bond.