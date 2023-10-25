The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Deputies find 16 pounds of meth in Post Falls traffic stop

Sheriff
Sheriff's dog Appa poses next to 16 pounds of methamphetamine seized during a traffic stop Monday in Post Falls.  (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Deputies located 16 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday in Post Falls.

A Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a stop for a traffic violation Monday night in the area of Interstate 90 and Pleasant View Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The sheriff’s office, with the help of canine Appa, found about 16 pounds of meth when searching the vehicle, deputies said.

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Jose Ramos, and the passenger, 20-year-old Guillermo Duarte, both of Yakima, were booked into the Kootenai County Jail on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine.