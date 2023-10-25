Deputies find 16 pounds of meth in Post Falls traffic stop

Sheriff's dog Appa poses next to 16 pounds of methamphetamine seized during a traffic stop Monday in Post Falls. (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies located 16 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday in Post Falls.

A Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a stop for a traffic violation Monday night in the area of Interstate 90 and Pleasant View Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The sheriff’s office, with the help of canine Appa, found about 16 pounds of meth when searching the vehicle, deputies said.

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Jose Ramos, and the passenger, 20-year-old Guillermo Duarte, both of Yakima, were booked into the Kootenai County Jail on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine.