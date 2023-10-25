Jonathan Majors trial moved to November as NY judge denies motion to dismiss case

Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

Jonathan Majors will stand trial for his domestic violence case in November after several months of delays.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed on Wednesday that the “Loki” and “Creed III” star’s trial will begin Nov. 29. “We look forward to presenting our case at trial,” a spokesperson for the office said in a statement shared with the L.A. Times.

Majors, 34, faces misdemeanor assault and harassment charges linked to an alleged domestic dispute in New York earlier this year. In March, Grace Jabbari alleged that Majors struck her face with an open hand and cut her ear, grabbed her hand, and pushed her into a vehicle, causing her to fall backward during the altercation. He was arrested on March 25.

The actor appeared virtually in a Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday. During the hearing, a New York judge denied a defense request to dismiss the actor’s case, according to multiple reports.

Legal representatives for Majors, who maintain his innocence, declined to comment.

Wednesday’s hearing comes a week after the D.A. filed a 115-page motion in response to Majors’ team’s dismissal request. The motion, reviewed by the L.A. Times, details the prosecution’s case against the actor and includes more details from the night of alleged domestic dispute.

Law enforcement was also trying to obtain a September 2022 report from London police, the document said. The filing is said to refer to medical care allegedly sought by U.K. native Jabbari while Majors was also in London filming the second season of “Loki.”

Majors broke out with the A24 film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” before getting roles in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The domestic violence allegations took a toll on his career as he was reportedly dropped by publicity and management firms and cut from several film projects and ad campaigns.

In August, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said the actor “remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.”