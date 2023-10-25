Prep roundup: East Valley, Pullman girls soccer advance at 2A districts; Freeman, Lakeside volleyball to meet for 1A district title

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Girls soccer

East Valley 7, Rogers 1: Alexis Griswold scored two goals with an assist and the Knights (11-6) eliminated the visiting Pirates (2-13) in a District 8 2A first-round game.

Abby Moore had two goals and an assist for East Valley, which faces Clarkston in a semifinal on Monday.

Pullman 1, Shadle Park 0: Lilian Cobos made the same-winning save in a shootout and the fourth-seeded Greyhounds (6-10-1) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Highlanders (3-12) 1-0 in a District 8 2A first-round game.

Emma Bobo scored the go-ahead goal in the shootout after a scoreless regulation and overtime. Pullman faces top-seeded West Valley in a semifinal on Monday.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Newport 0: Kate Schneider had 10 kills, Ava Semprimoznik had 29 assists and the Scotties (14-3) swept the visiting Grizzlies (5-12) 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 in a Northeast A semifinal.

Freeman hosts Lakeside in the district title match Saturday.

Newport eliminated Colville (6-11) in straight sets in a first-round match earlier in the day.

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: Avery Haff had 12 kills with two aces, Ashlyn Kreuch added 10 digs and two aces and the second-seeded Eagles (12-5) swept the third-seeded Stags (10-7) 25-9, 25-22, 25-16 in a District 7 1A semifinal at Freeman High School.

Deer Park faces Newport in the district third-place match Saturday.

Deer Park eliminated Medical Lake (3-15) in four sets in a first-round match earlier in the day.