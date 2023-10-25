Spokane Valley couple indicted on charges of COVID relief fraud

A Spokane Valley couple was indicted last week on charges of fraudulently obtaining a COVID-19 relief loan.

Raymond and Jennifer Hilderbrand face eight counts of fraud for using money obtained for one small business for a different business, along with making false claims to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, according to the indictment.

Raymond Hilderbrand, 53, applied for and received $363,000 in funding on behalf of Hilderbrand Auto Service but instead used the money for the couple’s Powerline Enterprise LLC, which was not eligible for the funds, the indictment alleges.

Jennifer Hilderbrand, 52, is accused of making false representations on an application for similar funding on behalf of Powerline Enterprise LLC; however, that application was denied and the company didn’t receive funds, the indictment alleges.

When reached Wednesday, Raymond “Joe” Hilderbrand declined to comment.

The indictment was part of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force.

“We created the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force because combating pandemic-related fraud and holding those accountable who abused these programs is critical to the strength and safety of our community in Eastern Washington,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a news release. “My Office will continue to lead the effort to prosecute those who stole money intended for those in legitimate need.”

Fraud charges are punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, along with restitution.