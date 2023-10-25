Spokane Valley police looking for runaway 12-year-old boy

Spokane Valley deputies are trying to find a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away.

Kydan Fuller was reported as a runaway Monday by his father, according to a Spokane Valley police news release.

The father said Kydan left his residence in the afternoon and had not been heard from since, police said. Family and friends checked multiple locations where Kydan might have gone but didn’t find him.

Kydan is described as white, about 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds, police said. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white Spokane Indians hat, black baseball jacket, tan pants and brown Nike shoes.

Those who have seen Kydan or know of his location are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10160169.