These states are seeing the most people leave for Idaho. But where are Idahoans moving?

By Shaun Goodwin Idaho Statesman

Idahoans are used to hearing about how fast the state is growing. But what about how many people are moving into the state – and where they are moving from?

In pure numbers, Idaho saw the 10th-most people put down roots in the state in 2022, with a population growth of 34,719 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau from 2022 made available recently. Percentage-wise, Idaho saw a 1.8% increase in its population, which was second in the nation, second only to Florida (1.9%).

But where are all the state’s new residents moving from?

Where are people

moving from?

According to new data from the Census Bureau and their 2022 American Community Survey, Idaho’s population in 2022 was 1,919,357, an increase of 87,949 from 2021.

Here are the top five states that people are moving from to relocate in Idaho:

California – 26,887 Washington – 14,387 Oregon – 8,410 Utah – 7,812 Arizona – 3,633

And once they arrive in Idaho, where in the state are they heading?

According to data from the Idaho Department of Labor, 88% of Idaho’s growth in 2022 resulted from migration into the state; the other 12% came from natural births. Out of Idaho’s 44 counties, 22 had more deaths than births, but migration into the state still resulted in population growth.

Only one county in the state had a decline in population last year when factoring in out-of-state migration into the Gem State: Gooding County. Located in southern central Idaho, only 59 people moved to the county, and there were 64 more deaths than births, resulting in a net loss of five people.

Here were the fastest-growing counties in Idaho by population change:

1. Boundary County – 5.6%

2. Benewah County – 4.3%

3. Adams County – 4.0%

4. Jefferson County – 3.6%

5. Bonner County – 3.6%

Where are Idahoans

moving away to?

Of course, while thousands of Americans are flocking to the Gem State, many are also leaving.

In 2022, Idaho saw 70,542 people leave for, presumably, less-mountainous pastures. Here are the five states where Idahoans moved to most and how many moved to each state, according to the Census Bureau:

1. Washington – 10,557

2. Utah – 7,774

3. Oregon – 7,508

4. California – 5,567

5. Colorado – 4,345