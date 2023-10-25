Week 9 prep football preview: Battle of the Bell never disappoints; questions abound in GSL 2A playoff chase

It’s Week 9, and there are still playoff spots to be decided in three of the four top classifications in Eastern Washington. Let’s not waste any time with preamble and get right to the matchups and playoff scenarios.

All games Friday 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Mt. Spokane (7-1, 6-1) at Mead (4-4, 4-3): Maybe this game doesn’t have quite the shine on it from years past due to the lack of playoff implications. But don’t tell the kids or anyone else involved.

This is Mead’s Super Bowl this year. The host Panthers bounced back from their crushing loss to Lewis and Clark to score 49 points against Cheney last week. They’d like nothing better than to knock off their bitter rival and finish with a winning record.

Mt. Spokane is looking to get rid of the taste of its defeat by Gonzaga Prep and head into the playoffs on an up note. So, forget about any lack of luster – “Battle of the Bell” never disappoints.

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep (7-1, 7-0) vs. Lewis and Clark (4-4, 3-4): Thursday 7:30 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The Bullpups dominated the second half last week in the de facto Greater Spokane League 4A/3A title game against Mt. Spokane. You could forgive them for getting the second-teamers some reps this week after clinching, but that’s not their style.

The Tigers’ playoff hopes rest in the balance.

LC must upset the champs, and Central Valley must lose to University, to have a shot at hosting the Mid-Columbia Conference third-place team on Tuesday in the 4A play-in game. Lose, and the Tigers are out.

University (3-5, 3-4) at Central Valley (3-5, 3-4): The host Bears will know their task based on Thursday’s LC result, but it won’t be easy either way. The Titans made something click last week in their win over the Tigers and looked rejuvenated.

Ridgeline (6-2, 5-2) vs. Ferris (2-6, 1-6): Friday 5 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The Falcons patiently await their first-round playoff matchup.

Eisenhower (2-6) at Cheney (0-8): The host Blackhawks had their best offensive game of the season last week. The Cadets have scored 13 points the past three weeks combined.

GSL 2A

West Valley (6-2, 4-1) at Pullman (3-5, 2-3): After their loss to Rogers last week, the easiest scenario is this: if the visiting Eagles win, they are league champs and first seed to playoffs. If they lose, there’s a potential for three-way Kansas tiebreaker on Tuesday at University.

East Valley (2-6, 1-4) vs. Shadle Park (6-2, 3-2): Thursday 5 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The Highlanders’ path to the playoffs is sticky. They need a three-way tie at 4-2 with West Valley and Rogers to force the Tuesday mini-games. SP can apply pressure on others by playing Thursday.

Rogers (6-2, 3-2) vs. North Central (1-7, 0-5): Friday 7:30 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The Pirates are in the playoffs with a win and if WV and SP both lose. If the Kansas tiebreaker happens, Rogers would face WV-SP winner.

Grandview (2-6) at Clarkston (6-2, 5-1): The host Bantams are done with league play and are in the playoffs – they just don’t know if that involves a league title or not.

Northeast A

Lakeside (7-0, 5-0) at Riverside (3-5, 2-3): No. 3 Eagles are awaiting their first-round opponent. The Rams are still one of five teams that could finish 3-3 in league.

Medical Lake (0-8, 0-5) at Freeman (5-3, 3-2): Even with a loss last week, the host Scotties control their own destiny – win and they’re in. They own head-to-head tiebreaker with Deer Park.

Deer Park (5-3, 3-2) at Colville (4-4, 2-3): The visiting Stags are dependent on a Medical Lake upset – depleted Cardinals have been outscored 92-2 the past two weeks.