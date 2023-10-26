Film favorites are a great classical primer at Symphonic-Con

By Ed Condran The Spokesman-Review

While growing up in Los Angeles during the 2000s, Shira Samuels-Shragg was inundated with music. However, the sounds Samuels-Shragg consumed weren’t the pop music of the time from acts such as Fall Out Boy and the Black Eyed Peas.

Samuels-Shragg’s physician father played classical, which his daughter embraced.

“I was exposed to classical music early on in my life and I just loved it,” Samuels-Shraggs said while calling from Dallas.

The Spokane Symphony assistant conductor is aware that many children aren’t growing up with classical.

Samuels-Shragg, 26, believes Symphonic-Con – slated for Saturday at the Fox – is an excellent launching pad for children, and it would be fun for families.

“I think some people feel that orchestra concerts are too fancy or that they won’t understand it,” Samuels-Shragg said. “But that isn’t true. I think a great starting point is the Symphonic-Con, which will feature all of these great movie scores that people already know. This is the perfect entry way into the orchestral world.”

The Spokane Symphony, with Samuels-Shragg conducting, will play music from “Game of Thrones,” “Star Trek,” “The Lord of the Rings” and “Harry Potter.”

“I’m so excited since we’re doing so many of my favorite scores,” Samuels-Shragg said. “One of my absolute favorites is the suite we’re doing from ‘Spirited Away,’ which is one of the great Studio Ghibli films. I also look forward to conducting the Harry Potter pieces from ‘Harry Potter and The Chamber of the Secrets.’ I grew up with those films and the music is so moving and timeless. Who doesn’t love the music from ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Star Trek?’ ”

Another favorite for Samuels-Shragg is a suite from the 2011 short film “Dragonboy.” “There are just so many beautiful colors that come out of that one,” Samuels-Shragg said. “There are soaring string melodies, rhythmic woodwinds and great brass play.”

There will also be a costume contest. “Come dress up for the show,” Samuels-Shragg said. “There’s a dress code for the musicians but we can dress up for this event in costume. I’ll be in all black but I might whip up something fun at the last second. It’s going to be such a fun event since it’s good for kids and it’ll make the adults feel like kids again while they experience all of this fantastic music.”