Front Porch: More things my mom says

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

In June, I wrote a column about how I’ve been keeping track of all the funny things my mother says by posting them on social media with the hashtag “Things My Mom Says.”

Readers asked for more Mom quotes, and I’ve been busy culling them from Facebook. At 92, she may not remember what she had for lunch or if she had breakfast, but her sense of humor is as sharp as ever.

As requested, here are more #ThingsMyMomSays.

September 2017: Sometimes, (OK, often) I unintentionally give Mom something to laugh about. Today, I said, “Remember I called you next week?”

She cracked up. “You’re going be a hysterical old lady!” she said.

June 2018: I called my mother. “Hi, Mom, I’m on my way to pick you up.”

“Oh, good! Where are we going?”

“To the dentist. It’s on your calendar and I reminded you, Saturday.”

After I arrived and got her and her walker loaded into my car, she said, “You know, if you’d told me we were going somewhere, I would have dressed nicer.”

July 2018: I didn’t really think Mom would embrace the social life of her retirement home. That was confirmed when we saw a group getting ready to board the facility’s van for an outing.

“You want to hop in? They could be going someplace fun,” I said.

“The last thing I want to do is get into a van with a bunch of old people. There is nothing fun about that,” she replied.

August 2018: Mom decided to ride the elevator down with me when I left.

“Sometimes I sing ‘Off We Go into the Wild Blue Yonder’ on the elevator,” she confided. “Last week a guy sang along with me.”

August 2019: Mom had a consult to get another tooth pulled.

“At this rate, I’m going to run out of teeth,” she said.

I filled out the intake form, including her legal name.

“I don’t know your illegal name,” I said.

“Well, I haven’t had to use my alias in a while,” she replied.

When I took her home, she said, “Well, that was an exercise in futility.”

I winked at her.

“Lately, that’s the only exercise you get!”

August 2019: Going over the dental surgery after-care instructions.

No driving for 24 hours.

“Bummer,” she says. (She doesn’t drive.)

No smoking for seven days.

“Boy, am I going to be cranky!” (She’s never smoked.)

No heavy lifting.

“Well, someone better help me out of my chair.”

March 2021: Mom takes several medications that make her mouth dry, and she loves Wintergreen Lifesavers, so I brought her a giant bag.

“Oh, my goodness! I’m going to have fresh breath until I die!” she said.

I pointed out that I’d bought her the “party-size” bag. “Honey, if they find out we’re partying they aren’t going to let you come see me anymore.”

June 2021: There are mysteries, and then there is the mystery of why the $5 Fred Meyer poinsettia I got my mom at Christmas is still living.

“Well, I don’t know why I’m alive either,” Mom said.

Ninety-one and still spicy!

February 2022: Talking about hair with Mom.

“Your dad always said he had wavy hair. One hair would stand up and wave at the other one.”

September 2022

Me: Looks like your left hearing aid is still out for repair.

Mom: I know, and I don’t see so good out of my right ear either!

We laughed until we cried.

March 2023: “Your dad had the sweetest Southern drawl, but for some reason, none of you kids picked it up.”

I told her that accents aren’t inherited. She was unconvinced.

September 2023: While visiting Mom, I took out her trash through her bedroom door, then turned around and entered her neighbor’s room!

“Hi, there!” said the stranger in the wheelchair.

“You’re not my mother!” I replied, hastily backing out and shutting the door behind me.

Embarrassed, I returned to Mom’s room and told her what happened.

“One of these days they’re going to keep you here,” she said.

September 2023: Taking Mom to the dentist. I conceded the need for jeans instead of capris or shorts and wore a sweater, but flip-flops might not have been the best choice for footwear. Especially, since it was pouring rain.

“Oh, for heaven’s sake! I taught you better than that,” Mom said. “You’re going to catch a cold!”

Apparently, you’re never too old to get scolded by your mother.

Cindy Hval can be reached at dchval@juno.com. Hval is the author of “War Bonds: Love Stories from the Greatest Generation” (Casemate Publishers, 2015) available at Auntie’s Bookstore and bookstores nationwide.