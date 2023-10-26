Gonzaga’s Graham Ike named to preseason Karl Malone Award watch list

Graham Ike became the third Gonzaga player named to a preseason watch list this week when the transfer big man was named Thursday to the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, which recognizes the best power forward in college basketball.

Three of Gonzaga’s projected starters have been named to preseason lists, with Ryan Nembhard chosen for the watch list for the Bob Cousy Award (point guard) and Anton Watson nominated for the Julius Erving Award (small forward).

Ike, a transfer from Wyoming, committed to the Zags in late April after missing the 2022-23 college basketball season with a foot injury. Prior to the setback, he was named the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year after averaging 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds during his sophomore season with the Cowboys.

During that season, Ike was named first-team All-Mountain West by media members while the conference’s coaches named him to the second team. The Denver native also helped Wyoming secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Ike didn’t participate in Gonzaga’s preseason Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7, but Bulldogs coach Mark Few said afterward the team is taking a cautious approach to the forward’s recovery. He reiterated at West Coast Conference Media Day that he didn’t expect Ike to miss the team’s Nov. 10 season opener against Yale.

Ike was also named to the preseason All-WCC team, along with Nembhard and Watson.

The Bulldogs are guaranteed to face at least two Karl Malone watch list nominees during the regular season: UConn’s Alex Karaban and Pepperdine’s Jevon Porter.

They could see another, UCLA’s Adem Bona, if Gonzaga faces the Bruins next month at the Maui Invitational in Honolulu.

Other players named to the watch list include Akron’s Enrique Freeman, Alabama’s Grant Nelson, Arizona’s Keshad Johnson, Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile, BYU’s Yohan Traore, Colorado’s Tristan da Silva, Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, Houston’s J’Ran Roberts, Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins, Marquette’s Oso Ighodaro, Maryland’s Julian Reese, Miami’s Norchad Omier, Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith, Providence’s Bryce Hopkins and UNC Asheville’s Drew Pember.