Israeli tanks conduct ‘targeted’ Gaza raid; U.N. says ‘nowhere is safe in Gaza’

By Washington Post Staff Washington Post

Washington Post

The Israeli military said it sent tanks in to conduct a “targeted raid” in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, describing the brief raid as “part of preparations for the next stages of combat.” It said soldiers “exited the area at the end of the activity.”

As calls grow for a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was “preparing for a ground incursion” of Gaza, but that he “won’t specify” when or how it would occur.

A U.N. official warned Thursday that, despite Israeli evacuation warnings, “nowhere is safe in Gaza,” with many residents unable to move and facing the threat of airstrikes in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Although more trucks with aid have arrived across the border with Egypt, the charity Oxfam says it has analyzed data from the United Nations and found that since Israel imposed a total siege on the territory on Oct. 9, only 2% of the food supplies that would normally be delivered to Gaza have been allowed in.

The number of people killed in Gaza since the war began has risen to 7,028, including almost 3,000 children, the Gaza Health Ministry announced Thursday. The Washington Post cannot independently verify these numbers.

At least 18,482 people have been injured, and more than 100 health workers have been killed, with 57 attacks recorded on health care facilities, the ministry said.

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 264 Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday and overnight, according to tallies from just three hospitals in the enclave, as casualties from continued Israeli bombardment pile up and hospitals struggle to respond.

Some hospital morgues are out of space. “Those killed are left on the ground inside the hospital,” a doctor at Abu Youssef El-Najjar Hospital in the southern Gazan city of Rafah told The Washington Post on Thursday. The doctor spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety.

El-Najjar, a small hospital with only 55 beds, has been receiving about 150 dead bodies on average per day, he said. On Wednesday, the hospital tallied 102 dead and 195 injured.

Mohamed Abu Salima, director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, said the hospital counted about 150 people dead and 400 people injured over the past day. The medical complex is sheltering some 50,000 displaced residents, he said.

Mohamed al-Haj, a spokesman for al-Aqsa Hospital south of Gaza City, said his hospital counted 12 dead overnight Wednesday into Thursday – bringing the total dead in that hospital to 1,515 since the war began on Oct. 7.

Israel said Thursday it struck more than 250 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours. The Washington Post is unable to confirm the figure. However, the Israel Defense Forces claims it carried out strikes against Hamas targets every day this week – including “hundreds” on Wednesday, 400 on Tuesday and 320 on Monday.

At least 22 people were killed and more than 100 injured in an Israeli strike on a family home in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the Interior Ministry in the Hamas-controlled government wrote Thursday on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said its naval forces targeted a Hamas surface-to-air missile launch post in the Khan Younis area that was “located adjacent to a mosque and kindergarten.” It gave no further details on the location of the strike. In a separate update, the military said it killed a Hamas commander in Khan Younis.

The Washington Post is unable to verify the figures or claims from either side.

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Lynn Hastings said Thursday that despite Israeli warnings for residents in Gaza to evacuate their homes, many have nowhere to go under the threat of strikes.

“For people who can’t evacuate – because they have nowhere to go or are unable to move – advance warnings make no difference,” Hastings said in a statement.

She said Palestinians in both the north and south of Gaza were struggling to access basic needs for survival and had “no assurances for return.” Israeli strikes have continued to hit southern Gaza, after many Palestinians fled there following Israeli warnings for people in the north to move south for shelter. “People are left with nothing but impossible choices,” Hastings said. “Nowhere is safe in Gaza.”

She called for adherence to international humanitarian law, which she said “means that civilians must be protected and have the essentials to survive” and “that hostages – all hostages – must be released, immediately and unconditionally.” Israeli officials say Hamas is holding more than 220 hostages in Gaza.

The charity Oxfam says it has analyzed data from the United Nations and found that since Israel imposed a total siege on the territory on Oct. 9, only 2% of the food supplies that would normally be delivered to Gaza have been allowed in, with no commercial deliveries.

Before the war began, 104 trucks would deliver food to Gaza per day, Oxfam said. Even with the limited deliveries that have taken place via Egypt’s Rafah crossing since the weekend, only 62 trucks of aid have entered Gaza, it continued – just 30 of which contained any food.

On Thursday, 12 trucks carrying desperately needed humanitarian aid arrived in Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The delivery marked a resumption of aid delivery after no trucks got through the border crossing on Wednesday, the Hamas-controlled Gaza border authority said. It was not immediately clear why no aid was delivered Wednesday.

The 12 trucks on Thursday brought the total number of aid trucks that have reached Gaza since the start of the war to 74. Humanitarian agencies say the deliveries fall far short of what is needed, as the besieged enclave runs out of critical supplies, casualties from Israeli airstrikes pile up and disease begins to spread.

Before the war, an average of about 450 trucks carrying aid and critical supplies entered Gaza on a daily basis. In recent weeks, Egypt has readied hundreds of trucks of donated aid on its side of the border. Cairo has blamed Israel for blocking a larger volume of aid from entering. Negotiations to set up a humanitarian corridor to allow aid to enter regularly and at scale so far appear to have gone nowhere.

Benny Gantz, a former Israeli army chief of staff and one of a group of opposition legislators who joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency war cabinet, held a news conference in Tel Aviv on Thursday to emphasize that Israel is in safe hands militarily and that his union with Netanyahu is limited in time and scope.

“Just as I knew when to enter” the emergency cabinet, “I will know when to leave,” he said, in tacit reference to Netanyahu’s lack of popularity. “I am a soldier. I did not enter for politics.”

By contrast, Netanyahu has not taken a single question from journalists or the public since the war began on Oct. 7.

Gantz also said that Israel’s highly anticipated ground operation into Gaza would only be “one step in a long-term process that will last for years.”

“We expect tough times ahead,” he said.

Wednesday afternoon, President Biden spoke with Netanyahu, according to a White House readout of the call. During their call, the readout said, the two leaders “discussed developments in Gaza as well as ongoing efforts to locate and secure the release of hostages to include American citizens we believe are held by Hamas,” along with efforts to allow foreign nationals out of Gaza.

Biden “discussed ongoing U.S. support for the continuous flow of humanitarian support to the civilian population in Gaza,” it added.

“The President reiterated that Israel has every right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism and to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law,” the readout said. “He also noted the importance of focusing on what comes after this crisis to include a pathway for a permanent peace between Israelis and Palestinians, emphasizing that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people or their legitimate aspirations.”

Biden and Netanyahu agreed to remain in regular consultation, both directly and through their national security teams.