Mayor Woodward takes leave of absence to be with dying mother

Marilyn and Mayor Nadine Woodward pose for a photo posted by the mayor on social media on May 10, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has taken a leave of absence to be with her dying mother, according to a Thursday morning press release.

Marilyn Woodward’s terminal diagnosis was sudden, according to a statement, though the mayor has canceled at least one appearance earlier this year due to her mother’s health concerns. The 81-year-old was also hospitalized in 2021 after she suffered a stroke, according to a social media post at the time.

Mayor Woodward will remain in contact with her office during her leave of absence, but authority to execute the routine duties of the mayor’s office has been delegated to interim City Administrator Garrett Jones, according to a press release.

City spokesman Brian Coddington emphasized that Jones is not acting as mayor pro tem. If Mayor Woodward is unable to perform the duties of her office due to absence or incapacity, the City Charter requires that the City Council president, currently Lori Kinnear, would assume the duties of the mayor. Jones was only delegated with the authority to approve minor contractual items and execute similar duties, but cannot sign real estate transactions or council resolutions or ordinances.

“This happens on a regular basis where she delegates signature authority when she’s away or on vacation,” Coddington said. “(Woodward) is still mayor and connected to the office.”

Coddington noted that Jones was delegated this limited authority until Sunday, and any decision to extend or end the authority sooner would be made at a later date.

The mayor’s father, James Woodward, died in 2020 early in her tenure. James and Marilyn were married 60 years, the mayor wrote on social media after his passing.

Mayor Woodward’s leave of absence comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 7 General Election. She is seeking re-election to a second term and faces a challenge from former state Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown.

“My campaign for Mayor continues, I am simply taking a brief leave from the campaign trail to be by my mothers side,” Woodward wrote in a statement from her re-election campaign Thursday afternoon. “Thank you for the outpouring of support and prayers for her and for my family during this difficult time.”

Brown’s campaign sent the candidate condolences in a Thursday press release.

“My deepest sympathies are with the Mayor and her family during this difficult time,” she wrote. “I wish them peace and comfort in their time together.”