More than 200 chronic wasting disease samples gathered

From staff reports

Washington wildlife officials have collected 225 samples from deer killed by hunters this year to test for chronic wasting disease.

Staci Lehman, a spokesperson for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in an email this week that during the second week of the modern firearm deer season, staff collected just less than 100 lymph node samples.

About half of those were submitted at check stations throughout WDFW’s eastern region.

The samples will be tested for the always fatal condition that affects deer, moose and elk. The disease has been found in a number of states, including Idaho, but not in Washington.

The early modern firearm deer season ended Tuesday, which means check stations won’t be running until the late season begins in November. People who salvage a road-killed animal or kill a deer outside of normal check station hours can still submit samples.

Information on how to submit samples is available at WDFW’s website.

WDFW is also planning to offer a special multiseason tag drawing for hunters who submit samples.

Idaho to host meeting on muzzleloader rules

Idaho wildlife officials will host a virtual public meeting next week on possible tweaks to ammunition rules for hunters who use muzzleloaders.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is considering expanding the types of ammunition that can be used during big game muzzleloader seasons, moving from a lead-only requirement to allow different kinds of metals.

Officials brought forward the proposal after requests from hunters and amid the decreasing availability of lead projectiles.

The meeting will be held via Zoom on Monday at 11:45 a.m., and will offer attendees a chance to ask questions after the agency’s proposal is discussed.

A public comment period on the rule proposal ended Wednesday.