Onions recalled for salmonella served at some Spokane schools

From staff reports

Onions provided by U.S Foods to some Spokane schools were recalled recently due to salmonella.

It’s unclear how many students ate the onions that were served from Oct. 16 until Wednesday – but there are no confirmed illnesseslocally, according to a Spokane Public Schools spokesperson.

The schools that were served the onions are Audubon, Indian Trail, Jefferson, Linwood, Chase, Sacajawea, Yasuhara, Ferris, Lewis and Clark, North Central, Rogers and Montessori.

Spokane schools have had recalls in the past but it’s uncommon, the SPS spokesperson said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella symptoms usually start six hours to six days after exposure, and most people recover without treatment in four to seven days. Children under 5 and adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems, may be at higher risk.

Severe symptoms that warrant a doctor visit include diarrhea accompanied by a fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit, diarrhea that lasts for three days or longer without improving, bloody diarrhea, vomiting that’s so severe you can’t keep liquids down and signs of dehydration, such as limited urination, a dry mouth or throat and dizziness upon standing.