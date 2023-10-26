Police make arrest in Sam & Doms Bar shooting

Spokane Police officers arrested a man on Tuesday in connection to a shooting that severely injured a man outside Sam & Doms Bar and Grill on Oct. 20.

Dumont Whitt, 47, was arrested in Lewiston, Idaho, and booked into the Nez Perce County Detention Center. Dumont faces charges in Idaho for unlawful possession of a stolen firearm in addition to first-degree assault from the shooting.

Court records say the victim, Laron Mason, was seen talking to someone that employees at the bar and grill didn’t recognize. Three shots rang out, and witnesses turned to see Mason on the ground and another man running away.

Bar employees “know the clientele very well,” the court documents said, and remembered the suspect in the shooting as being “very aggressive.”

He was holding a beer can he’d brought in himself, which is against bar policy, so employees told him to leave. None of the employees saw the shooting, so it is unclear what happened in the moments before – they only heard the sound of the gun, the court records say.

Mason was taken to Sacred Heart, where he is in critical condition from gunshot wounds to his back and face.

Whitt is a three-time convicted felon with five prior gross misdemeanor convictions.