Prep roundup: Rylee Pfeifer scores four goals to lift Deer Park soccer past Newport at districts

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Girls soccer

District 7 1A first round

Deer Park 6, Newport 0: Rylee Pfeifer scored four goals and the Stags (9-7) beat the visiting Grizzlies (3-14).

Deer Park will visit Freeman for a semifinal on Saturday.

Riverside 4, Colville 0: Makaela Davis scored one goal and assisted another and the Rams (11-6) beat the Crimson Hawks (3-13).

Riverside will visit Lakeside for a semifinal on Saturday.

Volleyball 4A/3A

Cheney 3, North Central 0: Joy Assonken had 13 kills, Haleigh Ghering added 33 assists and the Blackhawks (5-10, 1-8) beat the visiting Wolfpack (3-13, 0-9).

2A

Clarkston 3, Rogers 0: Olivia Gustafson had 11 kills, Hayley Barnea added 10 assists and the Bantams (7-9, 4-5) swept the visiting Pirates (1-14, 0-9). Angelica Cue had three kills and Malak Fakhreddin added five assists and an ace for the Pirates.