Prescription drug take-back events hosted around Spokane Saturday

Three locations around Spokane are hosting prescription drug takeback events Saturday, inviting the community to dispose of expired, unused or unwanted medications and vaping devices and cartridges.

Part of a national take-back day sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, several substance use prevention coalitions from the Northeast Washington Educational Service District are holding the events around the region.

“It’s safer for the environment, rather than flushing them or throwing them in the trash where kids or other people can get a hold of them by digging them out of the trash can,” said Jessica Deutsch, coordinator at Take Action and Link Kids to Healthy Choices Coalition.

Police are present at each location and transport the medications to a DEA-safe disposal site.

Deutsch, who operates at the Airway Heights location, said she’s had attendees drop off large garbage bags full of expired medications.

“It’s no judgment, nothing like that. We have markers they can black out names if they want,” Deutsch said.

They’ll also be collecting vaping devices and cartridges, including cannabis cartridges, but collectors ask batteries be removed before disposal.

Events are to be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regional locations include the following: