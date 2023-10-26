Southwest offers Dallas flights

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it will start offering direct flights from Spokane to Dallas Love Field in June.

The flights, which will be only on Saturdays and listed by the airlines as “seasonal only” will be available between the Lilac City and Dallas starting on June 8.

The tickets are already available at www.southwest.com.

Todd Woddard, spokesman for Spokane International Airport, said the seasonal flight was welcome news.

“Dallas is a strategically important market and we are most appreciative of Southwest’s continued investment,” Woodard said.

Comcast drops cause big slide

Comcast Corp. slid the most in more than a year after reporting drops in broadband and cable subscribers, and predicting more losses to come.

Cord-cutting and increasing competition have eroded Comcast’s traditional customer base.

The company, which owns Xfinity, the NBCUniversal media empire and SkyTV, lost 490,000 cable-TV customers in the third quarter, better than analysts expected but part of an ongoing trend as consumers switch to streaming services like Netflix.

It also lost 18,000 broadband subscribers in the quarter, with nearly net losses in residential customers. Analysts had predicted Comcast would instead gain 10,900 residential broadband customers.

Shares fell as much as 8% on the news Thursday, their biggest intraday decline since July 2022.

“Growth has halted for Comcast – the largest US broadband provider, with 32 million homes,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior media analyst Geetha Ranganathan.

“The company derives 80% of profit from cable, where, even after a pandemic-demand surge, broadband has been hurt by fierce competition and low-move activity among customers.”

Comcast expects “somewhat higher subscriber losses” in the fourth quarter due to pullback on promotional offers that targeted lower-end customers, Chief Financial Officer Jason Armstrong said on a call with investors.

Revenue per customer climbed, however, in part because of price increases and promotions of higher-rate plans.

From staff and wire reports