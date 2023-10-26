This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Exchange,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
3. “Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)
4. “Holly,” Stephen King (Scribner)
5. “Judgment Prey,” John Sandford (Putnam)
6. “The Armor of Light: A Novel,” Ken Follett (Viking)
7. “Second Act,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
8. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
9. “Blood Lines,” Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille (Scribner)
10. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)
Nonfiction
1. “Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism,” Rachel Maddow (Crown)
2. “Enough,” Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Worthy,” Jada Pinkett Smith (Dey Street)
4. “Forever Strong: A New, Science-Based Strategy for Aging Well,” Gabrielle Lyon (Atria)
5. “Joshua Weissman: Texture over Taste,” Joshua Weissman (DK)
6. “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones,” Dolly Parton (Ten Speed)
7. “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life,” Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)
8. “Killing the Witches: The Horror of Salem, Massachusetts (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
9. “The Great Disappearance: 31 Ways to be Rapture Ready,” David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)
10. “The Democrat Party Hates America,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)