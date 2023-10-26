Welcome to the Hotel California, Black Jacket Symphony style

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

During a recent Eagles farewell concert in Denver, guitarist Joe Walsh took some liberties with a “Hotel California” solo. Walsh and the Eagles have the right to add elements to their classic material.

However, it’s a different story for Black Jacket Symphony. The veteran cover band, which will perform “Hotel California” in its entirety and other Eagles hits Monday at the Fox, treat classic rock songs as if the band was playing classical music.

“We’re very meticulous when it comes to playing these songs live,” Black Jacket Symphony producer Jason Rogoff said while calling from Birmingham, Alabama. “We play the songs note for note. The Eagles were very meticulous when they made ‘Hotel California.’ It was overdub after overdub. It’s such a perfect album. People love how those songs sound and so the fans want to experience the songs the way they were recorded. There was just something about what came out of Los Angeles at that time.”

The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac, which also emerged from L.A.’s Laurel Canyon scene, became superstars during the mid- ’70s courtesy of their breakthrough albums. The former hit with “Hotel California’ and the latter was buoyed by “Rumours.”

Black Jacket Symphony played “Rumours” in its entirety to a sold-out Bing Crosby Theater in February.

“That was an amazing show,” Rogoff said. “The fans in Spokane really enjoy what we do. It’s always great to sell out a show. There’s some common denominators between ‘Hotel California’ and ‘Rumours.’ They’re both extraordinary albums that were released during an amazing time in history.

“It was a time when people were growing up and for many it was a positive period and they want to live through that experience again,” he added. “Everyone is excited about the show since we’re all Eagles fans.”

Rogoff caught the Eagles in 2015 for the final tour with the late singer-songwriter-guitarist Glenn Frey. Black Jacket Symphony vocalist and founder J. Willoughby experienced the Eagles at their peak in 1978 in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I was very young but I remember the show very well,” Willoughby said. “There was no schtick. They hardly said a word. I remember Glenn Frey saying, ‘We’re the Eagles from Los Angeles, California.’ ”

Not long after Willoughby saw the ’78 tour, which was in support of “The Long Run,” the Eagles broke up. “I love ‘The Long Run,’ ” Rogoff said. “The Eagles aren’t just ‘Hotel California.’ ”

After Black Jacket Symphony delivers that classic album, the rest of the show will be comprised of Eagles hits.

“There are so many of those,” Rogoff said. “The Eagles have so many great songs and you’ll hear them again if you come to the Fox.”

Moving from the Bing Crosby Theater to the Fox isn’t easy for the Black Jacket Symphony.

“The Bing is our favorite room to play,” Rogoff said. “The Bing is spectacular. The ceiling there is just so cool. But we’ll be playing the Fox and it’s pretty great. When I walked into the Fox, I was like, ‘Holy cow, it’s gorgeous.’ It’s such a beautiful room. We’re looking forward to the show there.”