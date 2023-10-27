Conner Roulette’s hat trick carries Spokane past Kelowna

From staff reports

Conner Roulette and Berkly Catton seem to have a friendly rivalry when it comes to leading the Spokane Chiefs in goals scored this season.

The duo entered Friday night tied for the team lead with six goals apiece. Both scored against Kelowna at the Arena, but Roulette got bragging rights for one night with three power-play goals that lifted the Chiefs to a 7-5 Western Hockey League win.

Roulette’s final goal, 13 minutes into the final period, proved to be the winner.

Spokane ripped off three straight goals in the opening period to seize an early lead. Catton’s goal 8½ minutes into the second period gave the Chiefs a 5-2 edge, but the Rockets made quick work of that deficit.

Kelowna’s Andrew Cristall scored all three of his goals in the second period, including a buzzer-beater with one second left that evened the score at 5-all.

Spokane’s Layton Feist scored a short-handed goal with 21 seconds left in the game to provide the final margin. Cole Wadsworth and Ty Cheveldayoff also scored for the Chiefs.

Goalie Cooper Michaluk made 28 saves for Spokane, which ended a three-game losing skid.

The Chiefs improved to 3-2 at home.