Gonzaga women’s basketball to have nine games televised regionally

From staff reports

Nine Gonzaga women’s basketball games will be televised regionally on SWX, including the Bulldogs’ season opener at Montana.

After an exhibition game Thursday against Warner Pacific, Gonzaga travels to Missoula to face the Grizzlies on Nov. 6. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

That game, along with eight others, will be carried on SWX. The Bulldogs also will be televised on the Pac-12 Network at California on Dec. 7 and against Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20.

The Van Chancellor Classic, when the Zags take on Liberty, Alabama and Louisville in Katy, Texas, on Nov. 24-26, will have television information released at a later date.

All West Coast Conference games will be available on ESPN+.

The Zags’ regular-season home opener is Nov. 12 against Toledo. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.