Longtime Gonzaga Prep football coach Dave Carson dies at 75

Longtime Greater Spokane League football coach Dave Carson died earlier this week following a long battle with leukemia, his family announced. He was 75.

Carson was the head football coach and track and field coach at Gonzaga Prep from 1998-2007. He retired from teaching in 2011.

Carson replaced legendary coach Don Anderson at Gonzaga Prep and guided the Bullpups to a 69-36 record over 10 seasons. He led four teams to GSL titles (2001, 03, 04, 06) and reached the state semifinals in 2004 and 06.

He was an assistant coach for football and track at Rogers from 1990-98 and coached in high school and college in California before relocating to Spokane.