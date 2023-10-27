The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Mayor’s mother has died; Woodward will remain out-of-office through weekend

Marilyn and Mayor Nadine Woodward pose for a photo posted by the mayor on social media on May 10, 2020. (Courtesy photo)
From staff reports

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward’s mother, Marilyn Woodward, has died, according to a Friday evening news release.

The mayor took a leave of absence Thursday morning to be with her. Woodward will remain with her family and attend to her mother’s affairs through the weekend.

“She and her family greatly appreciate the thoughts, prayers, and support from the community,” the city wrote in an statement.

Woodward has lost both of her parents since being elected mayor in 2019. Her father, James Woodward, died in 2020 early in her tenure. James and Marilyn were married 60 years, the mayor wrote on social media after his passing.