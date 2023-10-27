State slowpitch softball: University, Mt. Spokane to meet for 3A/2A title; Central Valley stays alive in 4A third-place bracket

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s state slowpitch softball action from Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

3A/2A

University 24, Columbia River 5 (5): Maliyah Mann went 3 for 4 with two home runs and eight RBIs and the top-seeded Titans (21-2) beat the fifth-seeded Rapids (19-4) in a semifinal.

Natalie Singer had five hits with two triples and four runs for U-Hi, which faces Mt. Spokane in the state title game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

In U-Hi’s first-round game, Mann went 4 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs and the Titans beat eighth-seeded Roosevelt (9-6) 28-1 in five innings.

Mt. Spokane 20, Walla Walla 17: Quincy Schuerman went 3 for 3 with a home run and seven RBIs and the second-seeded Wildcats (19-2) topped the third-seeded Blue Devils (21-6) in a semifinal.

Peyton Bischoff and Makenzie Morris also homered and knocked in three apiece for Mt. Spokane.

In Mt. Spokane’s first-round game, Schuerman went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Bischoff had five RBIs with two hits and the Wildcats beat seventh-seeded Evergreen (Vancouver) (10-10) 16-6 in six innings.

4A

Central Valley 25, Moses Lake 17: Ella Bendele went 3 for 6 with a home run, double and four RBIs and the seventh-seeded Bears (13-10) beat the third-seeded Mavericks (17-6) in an elimination game.

Lauren Huettl had three hits with a triple and five RBIs for CV, which faces fourth-seeded Woodinville in an elimination game on Saturday.

Sophia Rickard drove in four runs and second-seeded Union (17-3) beat the Bears 9-3 in a first-round game. Bendele hit a solo homer and Cora Donley had three hits and an RBI for CV.