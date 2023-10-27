Week 9 prep football roundup: Ridgeline romps; West Valley falls to prompt three-way tiebreaker in 2A

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

4A/3A

Ridgeline 56, Ferris 7: Landon Garner threw six touchdown passes for 259 yards and the visiting Falcons (7-2, 6-2) beat the Saxons (2-7, 1-7). Brayden Allen caught 10 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns for Ridgeline, the second GSL 3A seed to the “Round of 32” next week.

2A

Pullman 17, West Valley 14: Brady Coulter scored two rushing touchdowns and the Greyhounds (4-5, 3-3) beat the visiting Eagles (6-3, 4-2). Ethan Turley scored a touchdown and rushed for a total of 101 yards for West Valley, which plays in a three-way “Kansas” tiebreaker with Shadle Park and Rogers on Tuesday at University HS.

Rogers 41, North Central 6: Orlando Moore ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns and the visiting Pirates (7-2, 4-2) beat the Wolf Pack (1-8, 0-6). Nick Elliott caught a touchdown pass for NC.

NEA

Freeman 35, Medical Lake 15: Luke Whitaker threw four touchdown passes, Colton Wells caught two touchdown passes and ran for another and the Scotties (6-3, 4-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-9, 0-6).

Deer Park 26, Colville 21: Paul Kapfer scored a go-ahead receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter and the visiting Stags (6-3, 4-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (4-5, 2-4). Colville’s Braden Dunham scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

Nonleague

Eisenhower 24, Cheney 7: Judah Oldenkamp threw two touchdown passes and the visiting Cadets (3-6) beat the Blackhawks (0-9). Samuel Coffin threw for 125 yards with a touchdown for Cheney.