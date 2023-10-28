Gonzaga men’s cross country wins first West Coast Conference championship; Rosina Machu individual champion for Zag women

From staff reports

Gonzaga cross country had a banner day Saturday at the West Coast Conference Championships in Malibu, California.

Gonzaga men’s cross country captured its first WCC championship in school history. The Bulldogs finished with 44 points — a school record — to beat second-place Portland’s 56.

The Bulldogs placed second the previous three seasons before breaking through this year.

Wil Smith (Lewis and Clark High) paced Gonzaga in 24 minutes, 34.2 seconds to finish third.

Gonzaga’s top six runners all finished inside the top 15.

Bryce Cerkowniak was fourth, Drew Kolodge 11th, Logan Law 12th, Paul Talens 14th and Michael Maiorano 15th.

Gonzaga women’s cross country also left with hardware.

Rosina Machu was an individual champion, finishing in 20:28.8.

Machu was the first Gonzaga runner to win a WCC championship since Shelby Mills in 2015.

“I think it’s just her showing she is one of the best runners in the country,” Gonzaga women’s coach Jake Stewart said in a statement.

Machu finished 24 seconds ahead of runner-up Laura Pellicoro of Portland.

Gonzaga’s Sadie Tuckwood and Jessice Frydenlund also finished among the top five.

Portland won the team title with 40 points, six points ahead of the Bulldogs.