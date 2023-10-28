Minor earthquake under San Francisco’s airport rattles nerves

By Mike Ives New York Times

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit San Francisco on Friday evening, with an epicenter under the city’s international airport, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck about 8 miles beneath the airport at 6:38 p.m. local time, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage at the airport or elsewhere.

Bay Area Rapid Transit, San Francisco’s subway system, reduced the speed of trains on Friday evening to complete inspections for any damage along its tracks.

For some people across the San Francisco Bay Area, the quake produced a thud, as if something large were hitting a nearby building.

There were no active travel alerts related to the earthquake on the San Francisco International Airport’s website as of 10:30 p.m. Friday. A spokesperson for the airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The earthquake was minor by California standards but notable for its location directly beneath a major airport that lies near the San Andreas Fault, a major one that runs from Northern to Southern California.

The airport, which served about 20 million passengers last year, has an air traffic control tower that is designed to withstand a magnitude 8.0 earthquake.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.