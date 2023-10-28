The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
29°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

2023 Election Center: See the latest headlines from the 2023 general election here

On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 NBC

1 p.m.: Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix ABC

2 p.m.: NHRA: Nevada Nationals FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Portland at Philadelphia Root

6 p.m.: San Antonio at L.A. Clippers NBATV

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Pittsburgh CBS

1 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Cincinnati at San Francisco CBS

5:20 p.m.: Chicago at L.A. Chargers NBC

Golf

1 a.m.: DP World: Qatar Masters Golf

2 a.m.: Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton TBS

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. West Ham United USA

7:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN2

5 p.m.: MLS: New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati FS1

7 p.m.: Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis City FS1

Soccer, women’s

2:30 p.m.: Friendly: Colombia vs. United States TNT

Volleyball, college

2 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM

All events subject to change