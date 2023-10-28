Prep roundup: Caylee Kerr leads Gonzaga Prep girls soccer into 4A district title game; Mead, Mt. Spokane to meet in 3A title game

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Girls soccer District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Richland 0: Caylee Kerr scored a goal and assisted another and the second-seeded Bullpups (13-2) shut out the third-seeded Bombers (16-3) in a semifinal.

Gonzaga Prep faces top-seeded Chiawana (17-1), which shut out visiting Lewis and Clark (7-7-3) 2-0 in the other semifinal. The district championship game is on Thursday.

Hanford 1, Central Valley 0: Eden Henderson scored the go-ahead goal in a shootout and the seventh-seeded Falcons (9-10) beat the sixth-seeded Bears (0-15) in an elimination game.

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 3, Ridgeline 2: Preslie Young scored two goals and the fifth-seeded Wildcats (10-4) beat the top-seeded Falcons (12-3) during a shootout in a semifinal.

Mt. Spokane faces Mead in the district championship game on Thursday. Ridgeline hosts second-seeded Southridge in an elimination game Wednesday.

Mead 2, University 0: Sierra Molette and Teryn Gardner scored one goal apiece and the seventh-seeded Panthers (11-7) shut out the third-seeded Titans (12-4) in a semifinal.

U-Hi plays Ferris in an elimination game Wednesday.

Ferris 3, Walla Walla 2: The eighth-seeded Saxons (8-9) beat the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (7-11) during overtime in an elimination game.

District 7 1A

Lakeside 4, Riverside 0: Ayanna Tobeck scored two goals with one assist and the top-seeded Eagles (13-3-1) shut out the fourth-seeded Rams (11-7) in a semifinal.

Breannalee Oleson and Kira Mace had one save apiece for Lakeside, which faces Freeman in the district title game on Wednesday.

Freeman 2, Deer Park 1: Morgan Lamotte and Claire Berryman both scored a header goal and the second-seeded Scotties (12-4-1) beat the third-seeded Stags (9-8) during overtime in a semifinal.

Samantha Fausti scored a goal for Deer Park, which plays Riverside in the district third-place game on Wednesday.

Volleyball District 7 1A

Freeman 3, Lakeside 0: Kate Schneider had nine kills, Ava Semprimoznik added 39 assists and the Scotties (15-3) swept the visiting Eagles (12-6) 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 in the championship match.

Freeman qualified for state; Lakeside moves to a District 6/7 crossover on Nov. 4.

Deer Park 3, Newport 0: Cameron Chapman had 12 kills, Delaney Newman added 23 assists and the Stags (11-7) swept the visiting Grizzlies (4-13) 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 in the third-place match.

Deer Park advances to a crossover next week for the first time in six years.