UAW reaches tentative agreement with Stellantis to end strike

By Lauren Kaori Gurley and Jeanne Whalen Washington Post

The United Auto Workers on Saturday reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis to end the union’s strike against the automaker, said people familiar with the negotiations, moving the industry closer to resolving a historic work stoppage that has shuttered dozens of U.S. factories and warehouses.

If ratified by a majority of the automaker’s UAW workers, the new contract will give Stellantis employees a 25% raise in base wages over the next 4½ years, said one person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks. The deal and a similar agreement with Ford on Wednesday give the UAW its biggest gains in years after a hard-fought campaign by its combative new president, Shawn Fain.

As with the Ford deal, the Stellantis agreement gives workers cost-of-living adjustments to wages that will push the total wage increase to around 30%, the person said.

The strike against General Motors continues, though the automaker is close to reaching its own tentative agreement with the UAW, people familiar with those talks said. Marathon negotiations continued into the early hours of Saturday, the people said.

The six-week strike has rattled the economy and the Biden administration, which has been pushing to resolve the work stoppage in an industry that contributes 3% of the nation’s gross domestic product.

The UAW strike has been the union’s first against all of Detroit’s Big Three automakers at the same time, as workers railed against years of their wages not keeping up with inflation.

The fallout for the automakers has been swift, with General Motors this week saying the strike was costing it $200 million a week – and that was before the UAW walked out of an additional GM plant in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday. Ford this week said the strike had cost it $1.3 billion.

The union is planning to publish the full details of the Ford agreement on Sunday and to hold a Facebook Live address then to discuss the terms with members. Local union halls will then hold sessions with Ford workers to answer questions, after which a vote will occur. The whole process, which the Stellantis agreement and any GM deal will also follow, could take a week or more.

The UAW agreed to suspend its strike against Ford and return to work while union members consider and vote on that deal. A similar agreement is likely with the Stellantis proposal and any GM deal. If workers reject any of the deals, they will return to the picket line.

The contract negotiations have been acrimonious, with Fain frequently lashing out against “corporate greed” and lucrative executive compensation. The automakers have at times accused Fain of grandstanding for the cameras instead of engaging in real negotiations – and they have warned that significantly increasing their labor costs will make it hard for them to compete against non-unionized rivals.

Ford’s chief financial officer, John Lawler, said Thursday that the deal will raise the company’s labor costs by $850 to $900 per vehicle produced. Ford will still remain profitable, he added.