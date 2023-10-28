Whitworth continues undefeated season with win at Lewis & Clark 63-21

From staff reports

PORTLAND – Whitworth had little trouble preserving its undefeated record Saturday.

The Pirates moved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Northwest Conference with a 63-21 win at Lewis & Clark .

Whitworth dominated with 606 total yards to Lewis & Clark’s 371.

Whitworth quarterback Austin Ewing carved up the Pioneers’ (3-5, 2-3) defense, throwing for 313 yards, three touchdowns and a 72.4 completion percentage. Backup quarterback Ryan Blair added 20 yards and a touchdown pass .

Ewing spread the ball around with nine Pirates recording at least one reception.

Dillon Kuk led Whitworth with four receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown.

The Pirates’ Caelin Johnson totaled 61 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns.

Whitworth eliminated any drama early, building a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and a 35-7 lead at halftime.

Whitworth continued to dominate in the second half, outscoring Lewis & Clark 28-14.

Pioneers quarterback Trey Morris fumbled and was intercepted once, managing just 175 passing yards.

Whitworth has a home game Saturday against George Fox before it travels to McMinnville, Oregon, for its season finale at traditional NWC power Linfield on Nov. 11.

Linfield moved to 7-0 after beating Pacific 42-27. The Wildcats will play at Pacific Lutheran on Saturday.