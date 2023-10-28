WSU cornerback Chau Smith-Wade misses ASU game with injury

TEMPE, Ariz. — Washington State’s secondary took a hit in the depth department during Saturday’s game against Arizona State.

Starting cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is out with an injury, per the Pac-12 Network broadcast, prompting redshirt freshman Javan Robinson to take his place. There has been no sign of Smith-Wade on the sidelines thus far.

On the Sun Devils’ first drive, which ended with a rushing touchdown, Robinson gave up a 30-yard pass play.

Also on defense, WSU started redshirt freshman Buddha Al-Uqdah over Devin Richardson at linebacker.