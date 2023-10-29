100 years ago in Spokane: A bigamist so prolific he forgot one of this marriages said he found religion and was a changed man

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Harry Roshon, “man of many wives,” was back in Spokane, extradited from Los Angeles.

He gave a surprisingly cheerful interview while sitting in the county jail awaiting a hearing on charges that he swindled his fifth wife out of $7,000.

When asked how many wives he had, the confessed bigamist grabbed a pencil and said, “Let me see … I thought it was six at first, but I’d forgotten one.”

The Spokesman-Review said there was no mystery about how so many women fell for him. He had a striking appearance for a man of 49. He “might make an ideal husband,” because he neither drank, nor smoked, nor chewed, nor swore.

“His only failing as a husband was that he had a habit of wandering off and not returning after a brief period of wedded bliss,” the S-R wrote.

His fifth wife, Alma Schneider of Spokane, might have begged to differ. She said he walked off with $7,000 a week after their wedding, and she never saw him again.

Roshon himself said, “The only thing I can say is that any man who would do the things I have done must be the devil.”

Now, however, he claimed to be a changed man. He said he was converted to God while sitting in a jail cell in Los Angeles, where he was arrested.

“My cel lmates told me I was crazy to confess, for they had nothing on me,” Roshon said. “But I made up my mind to make a clean breast of it, and I have my God to thank for making me a better man.”

A few hours after this interview, Roshon pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three to 15 years at Walla Walla.