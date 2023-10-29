On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 NBC
1 p.m.: Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix ABC
2 p.m.: NHRA: Nevada Nationals FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Portland at Philadelphia Root
6 p.m.: San Antonio at L.A. Clippers NBATV
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Pittsburgh CBS
1 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Cincinnati at San Francisco CBS
5:20 p.m.: Chicago at L.A. Chargers NBC
Golf
1 a.m.: DP World: Qatar Masters Golf
2 a.m.: Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton TBS
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. West Ham United USA
7:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN2
5 p.m.: MLS: New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati FS1
7 p.m.: Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis City FS1
Soccer, women’s
2:30 p.m.: Friendly: Colombia vs. United States TNT
Volleyball, college
2 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM
All events subject to change