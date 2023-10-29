Police: 15 people shot, 2 critically injured, after mass shooting in Chicago; suspect in custody

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The corner of 13th and Pulaski streets in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood after a shooting wounded 15 people on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS) (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
By Rebecca Johnson Chicago Tribune

At least 15 people were injured, two critically, in a mass shooting at a Halloween gathering Sunday morning in North Lawndale, according to Chicago police.

A man fired shots into a crowd of people at about 1:04 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Pulaski Road, police said.

The gunman fled the scene, but officers took him into custody a short distance away. Officers also recovered a handgun on the man, police said.

The two victims in critical condition, a 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The woman was shot in the left hip and right buttocks, and the man was shot in his right hip, right thigh and twice in the left thigh.

The victims’ ages ranged from 26 to 53 years. Six women and nine men were shot, police said.

Two women and five men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Two men and one woman were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. One woman and one man were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition and one woman was taken to Rush Medical Center in good condition.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.