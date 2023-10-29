Washington Sno-Park permits go on sale Wednesday

From staff reports

Winter made an appearance this week, and soon it will be here to stay.

That means it’s time for people to re-up on their Sno-Park permits.

Washington State Parks will make the permits available for purchase beginning Wednesday.

The passes give people access to more than 120 winter recreation sites managed by Washington State Parks’ winter recreation program. The permits are required for people to park at many of the sites, and several sites also require a special groomed trail permit.

Locally, both passes are required for the snowmobile and cross -country ski trails at Mount Spokane State Park. (They are not required for downhill visitors to Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park.)

A one-day Sno-Park pass purchased from state parks or online costs $25. A seasonal permit costs $50, and special groomed trail permits cost $70. The prices go up by $3 when purchased from a retail vendor.

More information on the passes is available at parks.wa.gov/passes-permits/permits/sno-park-permits.

Spokane Audubon will meet Nov. 8

A bee expert will present to the Spokane Audubon Society next month.

The Spokane Audubon Society will meet Nov. 8 at the Finch Arboretum. The meeting will include a presentation from Dave Kollen, the education and outreach ambassador for the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.

Kollen, who lives in Portland, will talk about native bee life cycles and ways people can help native bees. He will go over bee biology, nesting strategy and the threats and enemies the insects face.

Kollen is an Oregon master naturalist and master melittologist apprentice.

He’s involved in the Pacific Northwest Bumble Bee Atlas, the California Bumble Bee Atlas and the Oregon Bee Atlas.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Washington Ornithological Society will meet Nov. 6

A researcher who has studied the decline in prairie and grassland ecosystems will speak at the monthly meeting of the Washington Ornithological Society next month.

Madilyn Odiorne, a graduate of Eastern Washington University, will speak to the organization at its monthly meeting on Nov. 6, the organization announced in an email last week.

Odiorne has investigated the declines in prairie and grasslands and how it impacts the diversity of birds in those ecosystems. She has focused on sites on the Palouse.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Sign-in begins at 7:15 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7:30.

Information on joining the meeting is available at the society’s monthly meetings webpage at wos.org/monthly-meetings.